RPT-TABLE-U.S. July construction spending falls 0.9 pct

Sept 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: July June July'12/11 Total Spending -0.9 0.4 9.3 Private Spending -1.2 0.6 15.0

Residential -1.6 2.4 19.0

Lodging unch 2.9 35.7

Office -0.1 0.1 10.2

Commercial -1.9 -1.1 2.8

Transportation 2.8 0.4 17.9

Manufacturing -2.1 0.6 17.4 Public Spending -0.4 unch -0.7

Educational -0.6 -0.2 -5.0

Highways/streets -0.3 1.5 5.2

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

July June July'11 Total Spending 834.4 842.2 763.5 Private Spending 558.7 565.6 485.8

Residential 264.6 268.9 222.4

Lodging 10.7 10.7 7.9

Office 25.3 25.3 23.0

Commercial 42.9 43.7 41.7

Transportation 11.4 11.1 9.6

Manufacturing 48.7 49.7 41.5 Public Spending 275.7 276.7 277.7

Educational 66.0 66.4 69.5

Highways/streets 81.2 81.4 77.1

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

June May

Total Spending 0.4 1.6

Private Spending 0.7 2.1

Public Spending unch 0.5

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. July construction spending: +0.4 pct

