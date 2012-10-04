TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

Oct 4 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

09/29/12 367,000 375,000 N/A N/A

09/22/12 363,000-R 375,000-R 3,281,000 2.6

09/15/12 385,000 378,500 3,281,000-R 2.6

09/08/12 385,000 375,750 3,275,000 2.6

09/01/12 367,000 371,750 3,304,000 2.6

08/25/12 377,000 371,000 3,332,000 2.6

08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,331,000 2.6

08/11/12 369,000 364,500 3,320,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Sept. 22 from 359,000

Four-Week Average: Sept. 22 from 374,000

Continued Claims: Sept. 15 from 3,271,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 22, the latest period for which data are available:

Mississippi 3,314

Ohio 1,975

Michigan 1,179

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said nine states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 22, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -13,527

New York -3,773

North Carolina -2,198

Indiana -2,160

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.271 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 298,743 SEPT 29 WEEK FROM 303,685 PRIOR WEEK