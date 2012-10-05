TABLE-U.S. Sept nonfarm payrolls rose by 114,000

Oct 5 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data.
In 1,000s, Change Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 114 142 96 181 141
Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.8 8.1 8.1 8.3 8.3
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.4 34.4 34.4 34.4
Manufacturing Hours 40.6 40.5 40.5 40.7 40.7
Overtime Hours 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.58 23.51 23.52 23.52 23.53
Pct change 0.3 0.0
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 19.81 19.76 19.75 19.77 19.76
Pct change 0.3 -0.1
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)
Total Private 104 97 103 163 162
Goods-Producing -10 -22 -16 20 23
Construction 5 1 1 3 0
Manufacturing -16 -22 -15 18 23
Service-Providing 114 119 119 143 139
Wholesale Trade -1.6 7.0 7.9 8.8 8.8
Retail 9.4 8.3 6.1 3.2 -1.8
Transp/warehousing 17.1 7.7 5.7 14.2 10.6
Information -6 1 3 8 8
Financial activities 13 7 7 1 -2
Professional/business 13 19 28 41 47
Temporary help svs -2.0 0.1 -4.9 13.0 6.7
Leisure/hospitality 11 38 34 24 28
Government 10 45 -7 18 -21
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Sept Aug July
Total Private (pct change) 0.4 0.1
Manufacturing (pct change) 0.1 -0.7
Total Private (index) 96.4 96.0 95.9
Manufacturing (index) 87.2 87.1 87.7
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
Sept Aug July
Workforce 418 -368 -150
Employed 873 -119 -195
Unemployed -456 -250 45
Sept Aug July
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.7 14.7 15.0
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,844 5,033 5,185
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Sept:
Nonfarm payrolls +113,000
Factory payrolls: unchanged
Private payrolls: +130,000
Jobless rate: 8.2 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.4 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel
marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic
reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally
attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the
jobless rate is based on a survey of households.