TABLE-U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Sept 6 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/01/12 365,000 371,250 N/A N/A
08/25/12 377,000-R 371,000-R 3,322,000 2.6
08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,328,000-R 2.6
08/11/12 369,000 364,500 3,320,000-R 2.6
08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000 2.6
07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000 2.6
07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,280,000 2.6
07/14/12 388,000 376,000 3,291,000 2.6
07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 25 from 374,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 25 from 370,250
Continued Claims: Aug. 18 from 3,316,000; Aug. 11 from 3,321,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 25, the latest period for which data are available:
New York 3,110
North Carolina 1,237
Georgia 1,039
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said three states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 25, the latest period for which data are available:
California -1,757
Pennsylvania -1,273
Michigan -1,203
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.315 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 307,831 SEPT 1 WEEK FROM 312,111 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,075,994 AUG 25 WEEK FROM 3,115,308 PRIOR WEEK
