TABLE-U.S. Sept trade gap narrowed to $41.55 bln

Nov 8 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11 Balance -41.55 -43.79 -415.49 -44.47 -413.60 Exports 187.00 181.38 1,646.64 180.63 1,570.16 Imports 228.54 225.17 2,062.13 225.10 1,983.76

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Sept Aug Sept12/11 Exports 3.1 -1.0 3.5 Imports 1.5 -0.2 1.5

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11 Goods -57.45 -58.87 -554.25 -59.52 -549.16 Services 15.91 15.08 138.76 15.06 135.56 EXPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11 Goods 134.02 128.65 1,175.97 129.05 1,115.24 Services 52.98 52.72 470.68 51.58 454.92 IMPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11 Goods 191.47 187.52 1,730.21 188.58 1,664.40 Services 37.07 37.64 331.91 36.52 319.36

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11 Balance -56.84 -58.37 -548.38 -58.54 -541.73

Petroleum -21.67 -23.49 -226.24 -26.26 -246.02

Nonpetrol -35.17 -34.88 -322.14 -32.28 -295.71

Net Adjusts. -0.62 -0.51 -5.87 -0.99 -7.43 Exports 132.62 127.24 1,163.50 127.51 1,101.72 Imports 189.46 185.60 1,711.87 186.04 1,643.45

Petroleum 32.85 32.51 317.02 36.23 327.82

Nonpetrol 156.61 153.09 1,394.85 149.81 1,315.63

Net Adjusts. 2.01 1.92 18.34 2.53 20.95

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11 Capital Goods 44,935 44,503 395,881 41,799 366,171 Autos/Parts 11,928 12,217 110,414 11,413 98,709 Civ.Aircraft 4,588 4,219 33,487 N/A 24,065 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11 Capital Goods 45,453 44,867 411,635 42,965 378,553 Autos/Parts 24,462 25,316 223,812 22,371 187,030 Civ.Aircraft 1,112 472 6,794 N/A 6,339 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Jan-Sep11 Agricultural 11,073 10,788 99,348 99,942 Manufacturing 85,294 86,103 765,714 721,399 Crude Oil 167 179 1,380 984 Advanced Tech. 25,756 25,542 224,778 210,166 IMPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Jan-Sep11 Agricultural 7,798 8,618 78,128 73,551 Manufacturing 141,474 147,088 1,268,104 1,191,614 Crude Oil 24,517 26,177 244,513 253,609 Advanced Tech. 32,912 32,267 289,119 280,673

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

September Canada -2.5 Mexico -9.0 EU unch China 2.1 Japan -1.6 South/Central America 4.2 Brazil -1.8 OPEC 5.7

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

September Canada -3.8 Mexico -6.2 EU -9.3 China 1.5 Japan -15.4 South/Central America -8.0 Brazil -22.6 OPEC -4.0 TRADE BALANCE Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11 Canada -1,854 -2,247 -23,611 -3,277 -25,450 Mexico -4,762 -4,520 -48,194 -5,238 -49,037 EU -8,639 -11,732 -84,207 -6,326 -72,317 China -29,059 -28,688 -232,180 -28,048 -217,426 Japan -4,818 -6,714 -57,402 -5,399 -43,789 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 295 -9 7,716 2,609 10,406 South Korea -1,289 -1,597 -12,034 -1,494 -10,110 Taiwan -1,305 -1,431 -10,895 -1,458 -11,673 South/Central America 2,242 373 4,437 -901 -6,340 Brazil 1,520 898 6,887 1,177 9,417 OPEC -7,108 -8,076 -80,314 -10,526 -100,355 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Sept Aug Sep11

307.9 341.0 345.8 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Sept Aug Sep11

31.57 33.42 35.33 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Sept Aug Sep11

98.88 94.36 101.00

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$45.0 bln U.S. September trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

