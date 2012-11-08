TABLE-U.S. Sept trade gap narrowed to $41.55 bln

Nov 8 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11
Balance -41.55 -43.79 -415.49 -44.47 -413.60
Exports 187.00 181.38 1,646.64 180.63 1,570.16
Imports 228.54 225.17 2,062.13 225.10 1,983.76
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Sept Aug Sept12/11
Exports 3.1 -1.0 3.5
Imports 1.5 -0.2 1.5
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11
Goods -57.45 -58.87 -554.25 -59.52 -549.16
Services 15.91 15.08 138.76 15.06 135.56
EXPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11
Goods 134.02 128.65 1,175.97 129.05 1,115.24
Services 52.98 52.72 470.68 51.58 454.92
IMPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11
Goods 191.47 187.52 1,730.21 188.58 1,664.40
Services 37.07 37.64 331.91 36.52 319.36
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11
Balance -56.84 -58.37 -548.38 -58.54 -541.73
Petroleum -21.67 -23.49 -226.24 -26.26 -246.02
Nonpetrol -35.17 -34.88 -322.14 -32.28 -295.71
Net Adjusts. -0.62 -0.51 -5.87 -0.99 -7.43
Exports 132.62 127.24 1,163.50 127.51 1,101.72
Imports 189.46 185.60 1,711.87 186.04 1,643.45
Petroleum 32.85 32.51 317.02 36.23 327.82
Nonpetrol 156.61 153.09 1,394.85 149.81 1,315.63
Net Adjusts. 2.01 1.92 18.34 2.53 20.95
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11
Capital Goods 44,935 44,503 395,881 41,799 366,171
Autos/Parts 11,928 12,217 110,414 11,413 98,709
Civ.Aircraft 4,588 4,219 33,487 N/A 24,065
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11
Capital Goods 45,453 44,867 411,635 42,965 378,553
Autos/Parts 24,462 25,316 223,812 22,371 187,030
Civ.Aircraft 1,112 472 6,794 N/A 6,339
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Jan-Sep11
Agricultural 11,073 10,788 99,348 99,942
Manufacturing 85,294 86,103 765,714 721,399
Crude Oil 167 179 1,380 984
Advanced Tech. 25,756 25,542 224,778 210,166
IMPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Jan-Sep11
Agricultural 7,798 8,618 78,128 73,551
Manufacturing 141,474 147,088 1,268,104 1,191,614
Crude Oil 24,517 26,177 244,513 253,609
Advanced Tech. 32,912 32,267 289,119 280,673
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
September
Canada -2.5
Mexico -9.0
EU unch
China 2.1
Japan -1.6
South/Central
America 4.2
Brazil -1.8
OPEC 5.7
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
September
Canada -3.8
Mexico -6.2
EU -9.3
China 1.5
Japan -15.4
South/Central
America -8.0
Brazil -22.6
OPEC -4.0
TRADE BALANCE Sept Aug Jan-Sep12 Sep11 Jan-Sep11
Canada -1,854 -2,247 -23,611 -3,277 -25,450
Mexico -4,762 -4,520 -48,194 -5,238 -49,037
EU -8,639 -11,732 -84,207 -6,326 -72,317
China -29,059 -28,688 -232,180 -28,048 -217,426
Japan -4,818 -6,714 -57,402 -5,399 -43,789
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 295 -9 7,716 2,609 10,406
South Korea -1,289 -1,597 -12,034 -1,494 -10,110
Taiwan -1,305 -1,431 -10,895 -1,458 -11,673
South/Central
America 2,242 373 4,437 -901 -6,340
Brazil 1,520 898 6,887 1,177 9,417
OPEC -7,108 -8,076 -80,314 -10,526 -100,355
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Sept Aug Sep11
307.9 341.0 345.8
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Sept Aug Sep11
31.57 33.42 35.33
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Sept Aug Sep11
98.88 94.36 101.00
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$45.0 bln U.S. September trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available