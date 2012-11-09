TABLE-U.S. Oct import prices rose 0.5 pct

Nov 9 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import
and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Oct Sept (Prev) Oct12/11
ALL IMPORTS 0.5 1.1 1.1 0.4
Petroleum 1.3 4.7 4.6 1.9
Nonpetroleum 0.3 0.1 0.2 -0.3
Food, Feed, Drink 0.2 1.7 1.7 -0.8
Industrial Supplies 1.2 2.8 2.7 -0.1
Capital Goods 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.8
Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.3 0.2 0.3 1.8
Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.2 -0.1 unch 0.2
Oct Sept (Prev) Oct12/11
ALL EXPORTS unch 0.8 0.8 1.4
Agricultural -1.9 1.2 1.1 11.6
Non-Agricultural 0.2 0.7 0.7 0.2
Food, Feed, Drink -1.8 1.0 0.9 14.2
Industrial Supplies 0.4 1.8 1.8 -1.1
Capital Goods 0.1 0.1 unch 1.1
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 0.3 0.3 1.1
Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 0.3 0.2 -0.1
The department reported Oct price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 141.7 for imports and 134.5 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct. import prices unchanged
U.S. Oct. export prices +0.2 pct