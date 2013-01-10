TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
Jan 10 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
01/05/13 371,000 365,750 N/A N/A
12/29/12 367,000-R 359,000-R 3,109,000 2.4
12/22/12 363,000-R 360,000-R 3,236,000-R 2.5
12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000-R 2.5
12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5
12/01/12 371,000 408,250 3,213,000 2.5
11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,219,000 2.5
11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Dec. 29 from 372,000; Dec. 22 from 362,000
Four-Week Average: Dec. 29 from 360,000; Dec. 22 from 359,750
Continued Claims: Dec. 22 from 3,245,000; Dec. 15 from 3,201,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 18 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 29, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Michigan 15,107
Pennsylvania 12,483
Wisconsin 6,748
New Jersey 3,436
Missouri 3,057
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said seven states and one territory reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 29, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Florida -11,015
Texas -7,475
Virginia -3,148
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 365,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.230 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 552,043 JAN 5 WEEK FROM 490,099 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,659,813 DEC 29 WEEK FROM 3,284,442 PRIOR WEEK
