TABLE-U.S. Nov wholesale inventories rose 0.6 pct

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Jan 10 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Nov Oct (Prev) Nov12/11 Inventories Total 0.6 0.3 0.6 7.0 Durable Goods 0.4 0.8 1.0 8.5
Automotive 0.4 0.4 0.4 7.1
Prof'l equip 0.4 1.1 1.1 4.2
Computer equip. -0.4 2.7 3.0 3.4
Machinery 1.0 0.9 1.1 18.4 Nondurable Goods 0.8 -0.3 -0.1 4.8
Petroleum 1.3 -2.5 -3.1 3.2
Nov Oct (Prev) Nov12/11 Sales Total 2.3 -0.9 -1.2 5.6 Durable Goods 2.7 -0.4 -0.9 5.1
Automotive 2.8 -2.9 -3.1 14.3
Prof'l equip 2.4 -0.1 -0.7 1.9
Computer equip. 2.8 -0.5 -1.1 -1.0
Machinery 2.1 -0.2 -0.4 3.8 Nondurable Goods 2.0 -1.2 -1.4 6.0
Petroleum 0.1 -5.9 -5.7 7.4 (Billions of dlrs) Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'11 Inventories Total 498.95 496.08 497.13 466.51 Durable Goods 295.00 293.83 294.41 271.82
Automotive 45.98 45.80 45.80 42.94 Nondurables 203.95 202.25 202.72 194.69 (Billions of dlrs) Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'11 Sales Total 419.33 409.78 408.47 397.16 Durable Goods 188.27 183.35 182.46 179.19
Automotive 34.31 33.36 33.29 30.02 Nondurables 231.06 226.43 226.00 217.98 Stock-to-sales ratio Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'11
1.19 1.21 1.22 1.17
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Nov wholesale inventories +0.3 pct
U.S. Nov wholesale sales +0.6 pct
NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:
The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.