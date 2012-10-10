TABLE-U.S. Aug wholesale inventories rose 0.5 pct

MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
Oct 10 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Aug July (Prev) Aug12/11 Inventories Total 0.5 0.6 0.7 5.3 Durable Goods 0.1 0.6 0.7 7.5
Automotive unch 0.3 0.4 7.7
Prof'l equip -1.5 1.0 1.5 -0.1
Computer equip. -5.1 4.2 3.8 -4.0
Machinery 1.7 1.6 1.6 19.8 Nondurable Goods 1.2 0.7 0.7 2.3
Petroleum 9.4 -1.4 -0.7 -2.7
Aug July (Prev) Aug12/11 Sales Total 0.9 -0.2 -0.1 2.1 Durable Goods 0.9 -0.8 -0.8 1.0
Automotive 2.0 0.9 0.8 21.3
Prof'l equip 0.2 -2.1 -2.3 -1.2
Computer equip. 0.2 -2.0 -1.8 -3.8
Machinery 0.5 -1.1 -1.0 3.1 Nondurable Goods 0.9 0.3 0.5 3.0
Petroleum 5.6 -2.5 -2.0 5.7 (Billions of dlrs) Aug July (Prev) Aug'11 Inventories Total 487.53 484.94 485.19 462.98 Durable Goods 288.37 288.16 288.44 268.23
Automotive 46.16 46.16 46.25 42.88 Nondurables 199.15 196.78 196.75 194.74 (Billions of dlrs) Aug July (Prev) Aug'11 Sales Total 405.43 401.94 402.39 397.05 Durable Goods 182.69 181.14 181.03 180.84
Automotive 34.69 34.00 33.98 28.59 Nondurables 222.74 220.80 221.35 216.21 Stock-to-sales ratio Aug July (Prev) Aug'11
1.20 1.21 1.21 1.17
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Aug wholesale inventories +0.5 pct
U.S. Aug wholesale sales +0.5 pct
NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:
The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that the U.S. industry was being harmed by the dumping and subsidization of imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China.