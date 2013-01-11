TABLE-U.S. Nov trade gap widens to $48.73 bln

Jan 11 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11
Balance -48.73 -42.06 -501.07 -48.84 -508.14
Exports 182.55 180.81 2,011.57 176.71 1,925.61
Imports 231.28 222.87 2,512.64 225.55 2,433.75
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Nov Oct Nov12/11
Exports 1.0 -3.5 3.3
Imports 3.8 -2.1 2.5
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11
Goods -65.71 -59.09 -678.73 -63.29 -672.98
Services 16.98 17.03 177.66 14.46 164.84
EXPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11
Goods 129.31 127.67 1,433.01 126.39 1,369.54
Services 53.25 53.14 578.55 50.33 556.07
IMPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11
Goods 195.01 186.77 2,111.75 189.68 2,042.52
Services 36.27 36.11 400.89 35.87 391.23
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11
Balance -64.95 -58.32 -671.54 -62.18 -663.10
Petroleum -23.49 -24.56 -274.19 -27.14 -298.61
Nonpetrol -41.46 -33.77 -397.35 -35.05 -364.49
Net Adjusts. -0.76 -0.77 -7.19 -1.11 -9.88
Exports 128.11 126.31 1,417.80 125.24 1,353.65
Imports 193.06 184.63 2,089.34 187.42 2,016.75
Petroleum 34.20 35.07 386.15 37.48 401.02
Nonpetrol 158.86 149.57 1,703.19 149.93 1,615.73
Net Adjusts. 1.96 2.13 22.40 2.26 25.77
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11
Capital Goods 43,985 43,048 482,889 42,231 450,802
Autos/Parts 12,300 11,557 134,271 11,262 121,359
Civ.Aircraft 3,868 3,567 40,922 N/A 30,459
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11
Capital Goods 45,495 45,088 502,219 43,586 465,866
Autos/Parts 25,555 24,042 273,376 22,574 231,401
Civ.Aircraft 1,106 1,106 9,006 N/A 8,479
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Jan-Nov11
Agricultural 14,290 14,650 128,287 124,576
Manufacturing 83,486 85,948 935,147 888,698
Crude Oil 245 214 1,838 1,303
Advanced Tech. 26,047 26,055 276,881 260,602
IMPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Jan-Nov11
Agricultural 8,467 8,262 94,858 90,680
Manufacturing 149,520 151,283 1,568,907 1,477,313
Crude Oil 23,795 26,005 294,313 307,202
Advanced Tech. 37,806 36,119 363,044 352,432
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
November
Canada -4.7
Mexico -8.0
EU -1.3
China -2.1
Japan -0.5
South/Central
America -2.4
Brazil -4.7
OPEC 10.2
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada 0.2
Mexico -4.5
EU 4.1
China -1.8
Japan -6.6
South/Central
America 4.5
Brazil -3.1
OPEC -8.5
TRADE BALANCE Nov Oct Jan-Nov12 Nov11 Jan-Nov11
Canada -3,001 -1,735 -28,394 -2,932 -30,568
Mexico -4,864 -4,360 -57,417 -5,234 -59,497
EU -12,197 -10,579 -106,982 -9,703 -90,178
China -28,954 -29,466 -290,600 -26,777 -272,278
Japan -6,190 -7,000 -70,592 -6,561 -56,595
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 1,105 -553 8,268 1,639 13,008
South Korea -1,789 -1,603 -15,426 -1,260 -12,664
Taiwan -1,262 -1,391 -13,548 -1,337 -14,685
South/Central
America 1,602 2,591 8,630 208 -5,350
Brazil 1,639 1,758 10,285 484 11,249
OPEC -6,617 -8,587 -95,517 -9,250 -117,671
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports
(unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Nov Oct Nov11
306.1 323.0 335.3
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in
billions of dollars):
Nov Oct Nov11
30.62 33.17 34.67
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Nov Oct Nov11
97.45 99.75 102.48
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$41.3 bln U.S. November trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals
on a Balance of Payments basis.
