TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

CORRECTED-Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
Oct 11 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
10/06/12 339,000 364,000 N/A N/A
09/29/12 369,000-R 375,500-R 3,273,000 2.6
09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000-R 2.6
09/15/12 385,000 378,500 3,281,000 2.6
09/08/12 385,000 375,750 3,275,000 2.6
09/01/12 367,000 371,750 3,304,000 2.6
08/25/12 377,000 371,000 3,332,000 2.6
08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,331,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Sept. 29 from 367,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 29 from 375,000
Continued Claims: Sept. 22 from 3,281,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 29, the latest period for which data are available:
New York 2,764
California 2,069
North Carolina 1,217
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 29, the latest period for which data are available:
Mississippi -3,393
Michigan -2,639
Florida -1,972
Ohio -1,723
Oregon -1,135
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.275 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 327,063 OCT 6 WEEK FROM 301,073 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,778,396 SEPT 29 WEEK FROM 2,821,233 PRIOR WEEK
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.