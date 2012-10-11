TABLE-U.S. Aug trade gap widened to $44.22 bln

Oct 11 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Aug July Jan-Aug12 Aug11 Jan-Aug11 Balance -44.22 -42.47 -374.37 -44.78 -369.13 Exports 181.28 183.19 1,459.55 178.38 1,389.53 Imports 225.50 225.65 1,833.92 223.16 1,758.66

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Aug July Aug12/11 Exports -1.0 -1.1 1.6 Imports -0.1 -0.6 1.0

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Aug July Jan-Aug12 Aug11 Jan-Aug11 Goods -59.33 -57.84 -497.26 -60.21 -489.64 Services 15.12 15.37 122.89 15.43 120.51 EXPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug12 Aug11 Jan-Aug11 Goods 128.52 130.66 1,041.81 126.52 986.19 Services 52.77 52.52 417.74 51.86 403.35 IMPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug12 Aug11 Jan-Aug11 Goods 187.85 188.50 1,539.07 186.73 1,475.82 Services 37.65 37.15 294.85 36.43 282.84

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Aug July Jan-Aug12 Aug11 Jan-Aug11 Balance -58.78 -57.30 -491.95 -59.21 -483.19

Petroleum -23.49 -21.04 -204.58 -25.61 -219.77

Nonpetrol -35.29 -36.27 -287.37 -33.60 -263.43

Net Adjusts. -0.55 -0.54 -5.30 -1.00 -6.44 Exports 127.10 129.27 1,030.74 125.18 974.21 Imports 185.88 186.57 1,522.70 184.39 1,457.41

Petroleum 32.52 30.90 284.17 35.88 291.59

Nonpetrol 153.37 155.68 1,238.52 148.52 1,165.82

Net Adjusts. 1.96 1.93 16.37 2.34 18.42

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Aug July Jan-Aug12 Aug11 Jan-Aug11 Capital Goods 44,486 44,104 350,929 41,674 324,372 Autos/Parts 12,216 12,303 98,486 11,136 87,296 Civ.Aircraft 4,219 4,174 28,898 N/A 20,958 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Aug July Jan-Aug12 Aug11 Jan-Aug11 Capital Goods 44,899 45,406 366,214 42,838 335,589 Autos/Parts 25,427 26,200 199,461 21,488 164,659 Civ.Aircraft 472 823 5,682 N/A 5,644 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug12 Jan-Aug11 Agricultural 10,788 10,246 88,275 90,227 Manufacturing 86,103 80,936 680,420 636,846 Crude Oil 179 221 1,213 883 Advanced Tech. 25,542 24,816 199,022 185,944 IMPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug12 Jan-Aug11 Agricultural 8,618 8,590 70,330 65,892 Manufacturing 147,088 144,866 1,126,631 1,051,290 Crude Oil 26,177 25,991 219,996 224,812 Advanced Tech. 32,267 32,955 256,207 247,989

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

August Canada 8.4 Mexico 9.2 EU 3.7 China 0.6 Japan 12.4 South/Central America 7.6 Brazil 14.4 OPEC 4.9

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada 8.8 Mexico 5.1 EU 1.6 China -1.7 Japan 4.8 South/Central America 11.5 Brazil 15.3 OPEC 0.2 TRADE BALANCE Aug July Jan-Aug12 Aug11 Jan-Aug11 Canada -2,361 -2,091 -21,871 -2,187 -22,173 Mexico -4,520 -4,988 -43,431 -5,444 -43,799 EU -11,732 -11,970 -75,568 -9,004 -65,991 China -28,688 -29,376 -203,121 -28,956 -189,378 Japan -6,714 -6,812 -52,584 -6,414 -38,390 Newly Industrial- ized Countries -9 -789 7,421 1,041 7,797 South Korea -1,597 -1,902 -10,745 -738 -8,616 Taiwan -1,431 -1,466 -9,590 -1,585 -10,215 South/Central America 373 840 2,195 -746 -5,439 Brazil 898 805 5,368 1,618 8,240 OPEC -8,076 -8,353 -73,206 -13,263 -89,829 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Aug July Aug11

341.0 337.2 364.4 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Aug July Aug11

33.42 32.19 37.87 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Aug July Aug11

94.36 93.83 102.65

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$44.0 bln U.S. August trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available