TABLE-U.S. Oct trade gap widened to $42.24 bln

Dec 11 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11
Balance -42.24 -40.28 -452.52 -45.70 -459.30
Exports 180.51 187.33 1,828.72 178.74 1,748.90
Imports 222.75 227.60 2,281.23 224.45 2,208.21
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Oct Sept Oct12/11
Exports -3.6 3.1 1.0
Imports -2.1 1.5 -0.8
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11
Goods -59.15 -57.32 -613.09 -60.53 -609.68
Services 16.91 17.05 160.57 14.82 150.38
EXPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11
Goods 127.47 133.95 1,303.50 127.92 1,243.16
Services 53.04 53.38 525.21 50.82 505.75
IMPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11
Goods 186.63 191.27 1,916.59 188.45 1,852.84
Services 36.13 36.33 364.64 36.00 355.36
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11
Balance -58.36 -56.72 -606.63 -59.19 -600.92
Petroleum -24.61 -21.57 -250.76 -25.45 -271.47
Nonpetrol -33.75 -35.15 -355.87 -33.74 -329.45
Net Adjusts. -0.79 -0.60 -6.46 -1.34 -8.77
Exports 126.11 132.51 1,289.50 126.70 1,228.42
Imports 184.47 189.24 1,896.12 185.89 1,829.34
Petroleum 35.09 32.72 351.98 35.72 363.54
Nonpetrol 149.38 156.52 1,544.14 150.17 1,465.80
Net Adjusts. 2.16 2.04 20.47 2.56 23.51
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11
Capital Goods 43,042 44,909 438,898 42,400 408,572
Autos/Parts 11,558 11,928 121,971 11,388 110,098
Civ.Aircraft 3,567 4,588 37,054 N/A 27,282
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11
Capital Goods 45,065 45,454 456,701 43,727 422,280
Autos/Parts 23,973 24,429 247,752 21,797 208,827
Civ.Aircraft 1,068 1,112 7,862 N/A 7,527
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Jan-Oct11
Agricultural 14,650 11,073 113,997 112,013
Manufacturing 85,948 85,294 851,662 807,667
Crude Oil 214 167 1,594 1,130
Advanced Tech. 26,055 25,756 250,834 235,856
IMPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Jan-Oct11
Agricultural 8,262 7,798 86,390 82,109
Manufacturing 151,283 141,474 1,419,387 1,336,124
Crude Oil 26,005 24,517 270,518 279,751
Advanced Tech. 36,119 32,912 325,238 316,815
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
October
Canada 6.6
Mexico 17.2
EU 1.4
China 23.1
Japan -8.0
South/Central
America -1.3
Brazil 4.8
OPEC -5.8
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
October
Canada 6.1
Mexico 11.7
EU 7.5
China 6.4
Japan 15.3
South/Central
America -4.1
Brazil -2.1
OPEC 7.6
TRADE BALANCE Oct Sept Jan-Oct12 Oct11 Jan-Oct11
Canada -1,896 -1,900 -25,554 -2,186 -27,636
Mexico -4,360 -4,762 -52,553 -5,227 -54,264
EU -10,579 -8,639 -94,785 -8,158 -80,475
China -29,466 -29,059 -261,647 -28,075 -245,501
Japan -7,000 -4,818 -64,402 -6,244 -50,033
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries -553 295 7,163 963 11,369
South Korea -1,603 -1,289 -13,637 -1,295 -11,404
Taiwan -1,391 -1,305 -12,286 -1,675 -13,348
South/Central
America 2,591 2,242 7,028 782 -5,558
Brazil 1,758 1,520 8,646 1,348 10,765
OPEC -8,587 -7,108 -88,900 -8,066 -108,421
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Oct Sept Oct11
323.0 307.9 324.4
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Oct Sept Oct11
33.17 31.57 32.46
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Oct Sept Oct11
99.75 98.88 98.87
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$42.6 bln U.S. October trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available