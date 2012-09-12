TABLE-U.S. July wholesale inventories up 0.7 pct

Sept 12 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) July June (Prev) July12/11 Inventories Total 0.7 -0.2 -0.2 5.3 Durable Goods 0.7 0.2 0.2 8.8

Automotive 0.4 -0.8 -0.7 13.3

Prof'l equip 1.5 unch -0.2 1.9

Computer equip. 3.8 1.5 0.6 1.3

Machinery 1.6 1.1 1.1 18.1 Nondurable Goods 0.7 -0.8 -0.8 0.5

Petroleum -0.7 -8.9 -8.7 -13.7

July June (Prev) July12/11 Sales Total -0.1 -1.4 -1.4 2.7 Durable Goods -0.8 -0.9 -0.7 2.6

Automotive 0.8 2.1 1.2 22.1

Prof'l equip -2.3 -0.4 0.1 0.1

Computer equip. -1.8 -1.2 -0.8 -3.0

Machinery -1.0 -3.4 -2.8 3.9 Nondurable Goods 0.5 -1.8 -1.9 2.8

Petroleum -2.0 -5.3 -5.3 0.2 (Billions of dlrs) July June (Prev) July'11 Inventories Total 485.19 481.90 481.91 460.84 Durable Goods 288.44 286.53 286.52 265.04

Automotive 46.25 46.05 46.08 40.83 Nondurables 196.75 195.37 195.39 195.80 (Billions of dlrs) July June (Prev) July'11 Sales Total 402.39 402.73 402.88 391.89 Durable Goods 181.03 182.54 183.03 176.50

Automotive 33.98 33.70 33.39 27.83 Nondurables 221.35 220.19 219.84 215.39 Stock-to_sales ratio July June (Prev) July'11

1.21 1.20 1.20 1.18

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July wholesale inventories +0.2 pct

U.S. July wholesale sales +0.7 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.