TABLE-U.S. Nov import prices fell 0.9 pct

BRIEF-MFC Bancorp announces management change
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
Dec 12 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Nov Oct (Prev) Nov12/11 ALL IMPORTS -0.9 0.3 0.5 -1.6 Petroleum -3.6 -0.2 1.3 -7.0 Nonpetroleum -0.1 0.4 0.3 unch Food, Feed, Drink -1.3 0.2 0.2 -2.1 Industrial Supplies -2.0 0.4 1.2 -4.9 Capital Goods -0.3 unch 0.1 0.3 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.3 0.3 1.6 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 0.4 0.2 0.3
Nov Oct (Prev) Nov12/11 ALL EXPORTS -0.7 unch unch 0.7 Agricultural 0.1 -1.9 -1.9 10.0 Non-Agricultural -0.7 0.2 0.2 -0.4 Food, Feed, Drink 0.3 -1.7 -1.8 12.4 Industrial Supplies -2.0 0.4 0.4 -2.7 Capital Goods 0.2 unch 0.1 1.2 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.2 -0.1 0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 unch 0.1 -0.2
The department reported Nov price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 139.9 for imports and 133.6 for exports.
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. import prices -0.5 pct
U.S. Nov. export prices unchanged
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer