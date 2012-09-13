TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

Sept 13 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

09/08/12 382,000 375,000 N/A N/A

09/01/12 367,000-R 371,750-R 3,283,000 2.6

08/25/12 377,000 371,000 3,332,000-R 2.6

08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,331,000-R 2.6

08/11/12 369,000 364,500 3,320,000 2.6

08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000 2.6

07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000 2.6

07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,280,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Sept. 1 from 365,000

Four-Week Average: Sept. 1 from 371,250

Continued Claims: Aug. 25 from 3,322,000; Aug. 18 from 3,328,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 1, the latest period for which data are available:

Pennsylvania 1,639

Nevada 1,351

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said three states and one territory reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 1, the latest period for which data are available:

Florida -1,923

North Carolina -1,566

Georgia -1,199

Puerto Rico -1,101

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.318 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 297,402 SEPT 8 WEEK FROM 309,460 PRIOR WEEK