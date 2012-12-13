TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Dec 13 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

12/08/12 343,000 381,500 N/A N/A

12/01/12 372,000-R 408,500-R 3,198,000 2.5

11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,221,000-R 2.5

11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000 2.6

11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,359,000 2.6

11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000 2.6

10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,174,000 2.5

10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Dec. 1 from 370,000

Four-Week Average: Dec. 1 from 408,000

Continued Claims: Nov. 24 from 3,205,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 25 states and one territory reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 1, the latest period for which data are available:

California 24,411

Pennsylvania 14,636

North Carolina 13,961

New York 11,025

Texas 10,435

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said no states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 1, the latest period for which data are available.

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.210 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 428,814 DEC 8 WEEK FROM 500,931 PRIOR WEEK