版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 23:00 BJT

TABLE - U.S. Oct business inventories rose 0.4 pct

Dec 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12/11 Total Business 0.4 0.7 0.7 5.7 Manufacturers 0.1 0.6 0.6 3.1 Retailers 0.6 0.3 0.3 8.2 Autos/parts 0.9 1.2 0.9 21.2 Wholesalers 0.6 1.1 1.1 6.6 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12/11 Total Business -0.4 1.2 1.4 3.1 Manufacturers 0.4 0.7 0.9 3.4 Retailers -0.4 1.2 1.3 3.5 Autos/parts -1.9 1.9 1.7 4.5 Wholesalers -1.2 1.9 2.0 2.3 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Total Business 1,619.2 1,613.1 1,612.9 1,531.7 Manufacturers 616.0 615.5 615.7 597.6 Retailers 506.2 503.3 503.0 467.6 Autos/parts 158.1 156.7 156.3 130.4 Wholesalers 497.1 494.4 494.2 466.5 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Total Business 1,257.7 1,262.2 1,263.9 1,220.2 Manufacturers 482.3 480.4 481.3 466.6 Retailers 366.9 368.3 368.7 354.4 Autos/parts 74.6 76.0 75.9 71.4 Wholesalers 408.5 413.4 414.0 399.2 Inventory-to- Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.28 1.28 1.26

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct business inventories +0.4 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐