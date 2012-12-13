TABLE - U.S. Oct business inventories rose 0.4 pct

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
Dec 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12/11 Total Business 0.4 0.7 0.7 5.7 Manufacturers 0.1 0.6 0.6 3.1 Retailers 0.6 0.3 0.3 8.2 Autos/parts 0.9 1.2 0.9 21.2 Wholesalers 0.6 1.1 1.1 6.6 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12/11 Total Business -0.4 1.2 1.4 3.1 Manufacturers 0.4 0.7 0.9 3.4 Retailers -0.4 1.2 1.3 3.5 Autos/parts -1.9 1.9 1.7 4.5 Wholesalers -1.2 1.9 2.0 2.3 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Total Business 1,619.2 1,613.1 1,612.9 1,531.7 Manufacturers 616.0 615.5 615.7 597.6 Retailers 506.2 503.3 503.0 467.6 Autos/parts 158.1 156.7 156.3 130.4 Wholesalers 497.1 494.4 494.2 466.5 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Total Business 1,257.7 1,262.2 1,263.9 1,220.2 Manufacturers 482.3 480.4 481.3 466.6 Retailers 366.9 368.3 368.7 354.4 Autos/parts 74.6 76.0 75.9 71.4 Wholesalers 408.5 413.4 414.0 399.2 Inventory-to- Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'11 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.28 1.28 1.26
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct business inventories +0.4 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak at ASSOCHAM banking even in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Environment Minister Anil Dave at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to re
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: