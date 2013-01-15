TABLE-U.S. Dec retail sales rose 0.5 pct

RPT-BRIEF-Hikma enters into settlement agreement with Jazz
* Enters into settlement agreement with Jazz for sodium oxybate
WASHINGTON Jan 15 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. retail sales. Percent Changes: Dec Nov Rev From Oct Sep Dec12/11 Retail Sales 0.5 0.4 0.3 -0.2 1.2 4.7 Excluding Autos 0.3 -0.1 0.0 0.2 1.1 4.1 Motor vehicles/parts 1.6 2.7 1.4 -1.6 1.9 7.6 Auto/other motor veh. 1.8 3.1 1.6 -1.8 2.0 8.5 Furniture/home furn 1.4 1.0 1.0 -0.4 0.0 6.1 Electronics/appliances -0.6 2.3 2.5 -1.7 2.9 1.3 Building/garden equip 0.0 0.8 1.6 -1.4 2.7 2.0 Food/beverage 0.4 -0.4 -0.3 0.4 1.0 3.7 Grocery stores 0.2 -0.5 -0.5 0.4 1.0 3.3 Health/personal care 1.4 0.2 0.6 0.0 -0.4 1.1 Gasoline stations -1.6 -4.5 -4.0 2.3 1.9 2.0 Clothing/accessories 1.0 0.2 0.9 -0.3 0.5 5.1 Sporting goods/hobbies 0.6 -0.2 0.5 1.4 0.8 9.1 General merchandise 0.0 -0.8 -0.9 -0.3 -0.3 -2.0 Department stores 0.3 -0.7 -0.8 -0.7 -0.5 -1.7 Misc store retailers 0.1 0.9 1.4 1.0 -0.3 9.9 Non-store retailers 0.5 3.2 3.0 -1.2 2.6 12.6 Food/drink services 1.2 1.2 0.8 0.4 1.1 7.7 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials 0.6 0.5 0.5 -0.1 0.8 4.5 Excluding autos/ gasoline 0.6 0.6 0.7 -0.2 1.0 4.4 Billions of Dlrs: Dec Nov Rev From Oct Sep Dec11 Retail Sales 415.70 413.58 412.40 412.00 412.71 396.97 Excluding Autos 337.61 336.75 336.81 337.19 336.68 324.44 Motor vehicles/parts 78.08 76.84 75.60 74.81 76.03 72.54 Auto/other motor veh. 71.22 69.98 68.80 67.90 69.13 65.62 Furniture/home furn 8.17 8.05 8.03 7.97 8.00 7.70 Electronics/appliances 8.33 8.38 8.44 8.19 8.33 8.22 Building/garden equip 24.80 24.80 25.03 24.60 24.94 24.32 Food/beverage 53.51 53.28 53.39 53.48 53.24 51.62 Grocery stores 47.81 47.71 47.80 47.97 47.77 46.29 Health/personal care 23.16 22.84 22.90 22.79 22.79 22.91 Gasoline stations 45.03 45.79 45.43 47.93 46.86 44.13 Clothing/accessories 20.30 20.10 20.36 20.05 20.11 19.32 Sporting goods/hobbies 7.62 7.58 7.64 7.60 7.49 6.99 General merchandise 51.94 51.94 51.95 52.39 52.52 53.00 Department stores 15.05 15.00 14.96 15.11 15.22 15.32 Misc store retailers 10.43 10.42 10.34 10.33 10.23 9.50 Non-store retailers 38.73 38.54 38.53 37.35 37.80 34.40 Food/drink services 45.58 45.04 44.76 44.52 44.36 42.33 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials 274.64 273.03 273.15 271.57 271.78 262.91 Excluding autos/ gasoline 292.58 290.96 291.37 289.25 289.82 280.30
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Dec retail sales +0.2 pct
U.S. Dec retail sales ex-autos +0.2 pct
U.S. Dec retail sales ex-autos/gas/building +0.3 pct
NOTES:
Year-over-year percent changes for sales excluding autos/gas calculated by Reuters. All dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.
All percent changes for sales excluding autos/gasoline/building materials and all dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.
