版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 22:59 BJT

TABLE - U.S. Nov business inventories rose 0.3 pct

Jan 15 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'12/11 Total Business 0.3 0.3 0.4 5.5 Manufacturers UNCH UNCH 0.1 2.4 Retailers 0.3 0.6 0.6 7.8 Autos/parts 0.5 0.8 0.9 20.1 Wholesalers 0.6 0.3 0.6 7.0 SALES Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'12/11 Total Business 1.0 -0.3 -0.4 4.3 Manufacturers 0.4 0.3 0.4 3.7 Retailers 0.3 -0.2 -0.4 3.8 Autos/parts 2.7 -1.6 -1.9 7.3 Wholesalers 2.3 -0.9 -1.2 5.6 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'11 Total Business 1,621.5 1,617.4 1,619.2 1,537.6 Manufacturers 615.2 615.2 616.0 600.6 Retailers 507.4 506.1 506.2 470.5 Autos/parts 158.8 158.0 158.1 132.2 Wholesalers 498.9 496.1 497.1 466.5 SALES Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'11 Total Business 1,271.6 1,259.0 1,257.7 1,218.6 Manufacturers 483.7 481.7 482.3 466.4 Retailers 368.5 367.5 366.9 355.1 Autos/parts 76.8 74.8 74.6 71.6 Wholesalers 419.3 409.8 408.5 397.2 Inventory-to- Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'11 Sales Ratio 1.28 1.28 1.29 1.26

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov business inventories +0.3 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐