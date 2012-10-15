TABLE-U.S. Sept retail sales rose 1.1 pct

Oct 15 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. retail sales. Percent Changes: Sep Aug Rev From Jul Jun Sep12/11 Retail Sales 1.1 1.2 0.9 0.7 -0.7 5.4 Excluding Autos 1.1 1.0 0.8 0.9 -0.8 4.8 Motor vehicles/parts 1.3 1.8 1.3 0.1 -0.4 8.1 Auto/other motor veh. 1.3 2.2 1.7 0.0 -0.4 9.3 Furniture/home furn 0.4 0.6 0.3 1.1 -0.7 8.1 Electronics/appliances 4.5 -1.1 -1.4 1.4 -1.4 3.6 Building/garden equip 1.1 1.9 1.0 1.7 -2.1 4.5 Food/beverage 1.2 -0.2 0.0 0.5 0.2 4.0 Grocery stores 1.0 -0.2 0.0 0.6 0.3 3.8 Health/personal care 0.4 -0.1 0.2 1.6 -1.3 0.8 Gasoline stations 2.5 6.1 5.5 0.5 -3.5 5.8 Clothing/accessories 0.6 0.3 -0.1 0.7 0.7 4.9 Sporting goods/hobbies 0.8 -0.3 0.0 0.7 -1.4 5.1 General merchandise 0.3 -0.3 -0.3 0.1 -0.3 -1.1 Department stores -0.2 0.0 0.1 0.8 -0.5 -1.3 Misc store retailers -0.1 1.0 0.2 1.9 0.6 6.2 Non-store retailers 1.8 0.9 0.0 2.2 -0.2 15.0 Food/drink services 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.4 -0.4 5.6 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials 0.9 0.1 -0.1 0.9 4.4 Excluding autos/ gasoline 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.9 4.6 Billions of Dlrs: Sep Aug Rev From Jul Jun Sep11 Retail Sales 412.94 408.25 406.75 403.59 400.64 391.91 Excluding Autos 337.40 333.68 332.53 330.32 327.45 322.06 Motor vehicles/parts 75.54 74.57 74.21 73.27 73.18 69.85 Auto/other motor veh. 68.66 67.77 67.45 66.34 66.34 62.81 Furniture/home furn 8.11 8.08 8.04 8.03 7.94 7.50 Electronics/appliances 8.54 8.17 8.11 8.26 8.14 8.24 Building/garden equip 24.63 24.35 24.01 23.90 23.50 23.58 Food/beverage 53.41 52.78 52.81 52.89 52.62 51.37 Grocery stores 47.84 47.35 47.37 47.43 47.16 46.11 Health/personal care 23.04 22.95 23.03 22.98 22.62 22.86 Gasoline stations 47.18 46.03 45.75 43.40 43.19 44.60 Clothing/accessories 20.15 20.02 19.95 19.96 19.83 19.20 Sporting goods/hobbies 7.55 7.49 7.54 7.52 7.46 7.19 General merchandise 52.61 52.47 52.42 52.61 52.54 53.20 Department stores 15.27 15.31 15.32 15.31 15.18 15.47 Misc store retailers 10.27 10.27 10.17 10.17 9.99 9.67 Non-store retailers 37.76 37.09 36.66 36.76 35.95 32.84 Food/drink services 44.15 43.96 44.05 43.86 43.67 41.82 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials 272.47 270.10 269.53 269.95 267.60 260.92 Excluding autos/ gasoline 290.22 287.65 286.78 286.92 284.27 277.46

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept retail sales +0.8 pct

U.S. Sept retail sales ex-autos +0.6 pct

U.S. Sept retail sales ex-autos/gas/building +0.3 pct

NOTES:

Year-over-year percent changes for sales excluding autos/gas calculated by Reuters. All dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.

All percent changes for sales excluding autos/gasoline/building materials and all dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.