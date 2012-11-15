TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
11/10/12 439,000 383,750 N/A N/A
11/03/12 361,000-R 372,000-R 3,334,000 2.6
10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,163,000-R 2.5-R
10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000 2.5
10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5
10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000 2.5
09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000 2.6
09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Nov. 3 from 355,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 3 from 370,500
Continued Claims: Oct. 27 from 3,127,000
Insured Unemployment Rate: Oct. 27 from 2.4 percent
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said nine states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 3, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Pennsylvania 7,766
Ohio 6,450
New Jersey 5,675
Michigan 2,373
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 3, the latest period for which data are available:
California -8,149
New York -2,241
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 375,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.210 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 466,348 NOV 10 WEEK FROM 361,800 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,933,855 NOV 3 WEEK FROM 2,774,304 PRIOR WEEK
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.