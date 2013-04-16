版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 16日 星期二 21:21 BJT

RPT-UPDATE 1-TABLE- March housing starts up 7.0 pct

April 16 Commerce Department housing starts, 
building permits and housing completions data. 
    Starts and building permits with percent changes, 
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:       
PCT CHANGE   March    Feb     Jan    
 Starts      7.0      7.3    -8.1      
 Permits    -3.9      3.9    -0.6       
RATES        March    Feb     Jan  
 Starts      1,036    968     902       
 Permits      902     939     904         
STARTS       March    Feb     Jan   
 Single       619     650     616       
 Multiple     417     318     286       
PERMITS      March    Feb     Jan   
 Single       595     598     584       
 Multiple     307     341     320      
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN 
STARTS        Pct   Rate  PERMITS       Pct   Rate 
 Northeast   -5.8     98   Northeast   24.7    101 
 Midwest      9.6    149   Midwest     -2.1    142 
 South       10.9    560   South       -6.2    452 
 West         2.7    229   West       -10.4    207 
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s: 
              March   Feb    Jan   March'12 
 Starts         86     66     59     58 
 Permits        75     66     64     67 
 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): 
  RATES:        March   Feb    March'12
Total Units      800    721     587 
    FORECASTS: 
    Reuters survey of economists forecast: 
    U.S. March housing starts 930,000 unit rate 
    U.S. March building permits 940,000 unit rate 
    NOTES: 
    The department issued revisions to U.S. February building
permits on March 26.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐