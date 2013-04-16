RPT-UPDATE 1-TABLE- March housing starts up 7.0 pct

April 16 Commerce Department housing starts,
building permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE March Feb Jan
Starts 7.0 7.3 -8.1
Permits -3.9 3.9 -0.6
RATES March Feb Jan
Starts 1,036 968 902
Permits 902 939 904
STARTS March Feb Jan
Single 619 650 616
Multiple 417 318 286
PERMITS March Feb Jan
Single 595 598 584
Multiple 307 341 320
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -5.8 98 Northeast 24.7 101
Midwest 9.6 149 Midwest -2.1 142
South 10.9 560 South -6.2 452
West 2.7 229 West -10.4 207
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
March Feb Jan March'12
Starts 86 66 59 58
Permits 75 66 64 67
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: March Feb March'12
Total Units 800 721 587
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. March housing starts 930,000 unit rate
U.S. March building permits 940,000 unit rate
NOTES:
The department issued revisions to U.S. February building
permits on March 26.