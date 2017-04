TABLE-U.S. April housing starts down 16.5 pct

May 16 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Apr Mar Feb Apr 13/12 Starts -16.5 5.4 7.9 13.1 Permits 14.3 -6.5 4.0 35.8 RATES Apr Mar Feb Apr 2012 Starts 853 1,021 969 754 Permits 1,017 890 952 749 STARTS Apr Mar Feb Apr 2012 Single 610 623 652 505 Multiple 243 398 317 249 PERMITS Apr Mar Feb Apr 2012 Single 617 599 600 484 Multiple 400 291 352 265 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -12.8 82 Northeast -2.0 98 Midwest 10.9 153 Midwest 22.3 170 South -27.9 406 South 16.0 522 West -6.2 212 West 12.9 227 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Apr Mar Feb Apr'12 Starts 77 85 66 67 Permits 92 76 66 64 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Apr Mar Apr'12 Total Units 689 804 667

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April housing starts 973,000 unit rate

U.S. April building permits 945,000 unit rate

NOTES:

The department issued revisions to U.S. March building permits on April 24.