TABLE-U.S. Sept CPI rose 0.6 pct

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
Oct 16 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Sept Aug July June May Sept12/11 All Items 0.6 0.6 UNCH UNCH -0.3 2.0 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 2.0 Energy 4.5 5.6 -0.3 -1.4 -4.3 2.3 Food and Beverages 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 UNCH 1.6 Food 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 UNCH 1.6 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 231.407 230.379 229.104 229.478 229.815 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Sept Aug July June May Sept12/11 Housing 0.3 0.3 UNCH 0.1 UNCH 1.5 Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 2.2 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 2.7 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 2.1 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.7 0.9 -0.8 -0.3 -0.7 -1.7 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 -0.3 0.2 0.2 -0.3 0.2 Apparel 0.3 -0.5 0.2 0.5 0.4 2.7 Transportation 2.4 2.9 -0.1 -0.7 -2.1 3.0 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.5 -0.3 -0.3 0.1 0.3 -0.4 New Vehicles -0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.2 1.0 Gasoline 7.0 9.0 0.3 -2.0 -6.8 6.8 Medical Care 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.4 4.1 Prescription drugs UNCH 0.5 0.7 0.4 UNCH 3.7 Recreation-V UNCH 0.1 -0.1 0.3 0.1 1.3 Education/Communication-V 0.1 -0.4 UNCH 0.1 0.3 1.5 Tobacco 0.2 -0.1 1.1 0.4 -0.2 1.9 Commodities 1.0 1.2 0.1 -0.2 -0.9 1.9 Services 0.3 0.2 UNCH 0.2 0.2 2.1 Airline Fares 1.4 -1.3 -2.7 -2.5 1.0 -2.6 CPI-W 0.7 0.7 UNCH UNCH -0.4 2.0 Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Sept Aug Prev Sept12/11
0.0 -0.6 -0.6 0.1
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Sept CPI +0.5 pct
U.S. Sept CPI year-over-year +1.9 pct
U.S. Sept CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. Sept CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct
U.S. Sept CPI unadjusted index level 231.30
U.S. Sept real earnings +0.2 pct
NOTES:
N/A-not available
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.