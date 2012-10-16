TABLE-U.S. Sept CPI rose 0.6 pct

Oct 16 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Sept Aug July June May Sept12/11 All Items 0.6 0.6 UNCH UNCH -0.3 2.0 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 2.0 Energy 4.5 5.6 -0.3 -1.4 -4.3 2.3 Food and Beverages 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 UNCH 1.6 Food 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 UNCH 1.6 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 231.407 230.379 229.104 229.478 229.815 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Sept Aug July June May Sept12/11 Housing 0.3 0.3 UNCH 0.1 UNCH 1.5 Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 2.2 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 2.7 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 2.1 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.7 0.9 -0.8 -0.3 -0.7 -1.7 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 -0.3 0.2 0.2 -0.3 0.2 Apparel 0.3 -0.5 0.2 0.5 0.4 2.7 Transportation 2.4 2.9 -0.1 -0.7 -2.1 3.0 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.5 -0.3 -0.3 0.1 0.3 -0.4 New Vehicles -0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.2 1.0 Gasoline 7.0 9.0 0.3 -2.0 -6.8 6.8 Medical Care 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.4 4.1 Prescription drugs UNCH 0.5 0.7 0.4 UNCH 3.7 Recreation-V UNCH 0.1 -0.1 0.3 0.1 1.3 Education/Communication-V 0.1 -0.4 UNCH 0.1 0.3 1.5 Tobacco 0.2 -0.1 1.1 0.4 -0.2 1.9 Commodities 1.0 1.2 0.1 -0.2 -0.9 1.9 Services 0.3 0.2 UNCH 0.2 0.2 2.1 Airline Fares 1.4 -1.3 -2.7 -2.5 1.0 -2.6 CPI-W 0.7 0.7 UNCH UNCH -0.4 2.0 Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Sept Aug Prev Sept12/11

0.0 -0.6 -0.6 0.1

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Sept CPI +0.5 pct

U.S. Sept CPI year-over-year +1.9 pct

U.S. Sept CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Sept CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct

U.S. Sept CPI unadjusted index level 231.30

U.S. Sept real earnings +0.2 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available