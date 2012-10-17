TABLE-U.S. Sept housing starts rose 15.0 pct

Oct 17 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Sep Aug Jul Sep 12/11
Starts 15.0 4.1 -3.4 34.8
Permits 11.6 -1.2 6.7 45.1
RATES Sep Aug Jul Sep 2011
Starts 872 758 728 647
Permits 894 801 811 616
STARTS Sep Aug Jul Sep 2011
Single 603 543 506 422
Multiple 269 215 222 225
PERMITS Sep Aug Jul Sep 2011
Single 545 511 511 428
Multiple 349 290 300 188
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -5.1 75 Northeast 6.0 88
Midwest 6.7 143 Midwest 19.5 147
South 19.9 451 South 10.5 452
West 20.1 203 West 11.3 207
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Sep Aug Jul Sep'11
Starts 79 70 69 59
Permits 72 78 72 53
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Sep Aug Sep'11
Total Units 683 680 600
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Sept housing starts 770,000 unit rate
U.S. Sept building permits 810,000 unit rate
NOTES:
The department issued revisions to U.S. August building
permits on Sept. 27.