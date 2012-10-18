TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
Oct 18 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
10/13/12 388,000 365,500 N/A N/A
10/06/12 342,000-R 364,750-R 3,252,000 2.5
09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000-R 2.6
09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000 2.6
09/15/12 385,000 378,500 3,281,000 2.6
09/08/12 385,000 375,750 3,275,000 2.6
09/01/12 367,000 371,750 3,304,000 2.6
08/25/12 377,000 371,000 3,332,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Oct. 6 from 339,000
Four-Week Average: Oct. 6 from 364,000
Continued Claims: Sept. 29 from 3,273,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 13 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 6, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
New York 2,700
Oregon 2,215
Illinois 1,800
Texas 1,724
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 6, the latest period for which data are available:
California -4,979
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 365,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.275 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 359,048 OCT 13 WEEK FROM 329,919 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,744,348 OCT 6 WEEK FROM 2,785,230 PRIOR WEEK
