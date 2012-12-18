版本:
TABLE-US Q3 current account gap narrowed to $107.51 bln

Dec 18 The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:

Q3'12 Q2'12 (Prev) Q3'11 Current Account -107.51 -118.11 -117.41 -108.16 Goods Balance -173.90 -185.74 -185.79 -180.62 Services Balance 49.41 48.31 46.47 45.80 Invest.Income Bal. 50.82 52.05 55.50 58.48 Total Exports 736.94 735.67 737.14 724.80 Goods Exports 393.40 394.11 394.11 382.16 Services Exports 159.12 157.55 156.96 155.19

Q3'12 Q2'12 (Prev) Q3'11 Total Imports -810.60 -821.04 -820.97 -801.14 Goods Imports -567.29 -579.85 -579.90 -562.78 Services Imports -109.71 -109.24 -110.49 -109.40 Govt. Transfers -33.84 -32.74 -33.59 -31.82 U.S.Assets Abroad -229.77 248.19 206.80 -91.90 Foreign-Held Assets 281.96 -143.61 -118.73 266.40 Net data--Govt. transfers, U.S. assets abroad and foreign-held assets.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Q3 current account deficit $103.4 bln

