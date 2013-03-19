TABLE-U.S. Feb housing starts rose 0.8 pct

March 19 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Feb Jan Dec Feb 13/12 Starts 0.8 -7.3 16.8 27.7 Permits 4.6 -0.6 1.0 33.8 RATES Feb Jan Dec Feb 2012 Starts 917 910 982 718 Permits 946 904 909 707 STARTS Feb Jan Dec Feb 2012 Single 618 615 617 470 Multiple 299 295 365 248 PERMITS Feb Jan Dec Feb 2012 Single 600 584 573 478 Multiple 346 320 336 229 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 18.4 103 Northeast -18.2 81 Midwest 37.5 132 Midwest 1.4 145 South -5.7 463 South 9.9 488 West -7.2 219 West 6.4 232 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Feb Jan Dec Feb'12 Starts 62 60 63 50 Permits 67 64 65 52 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Feb Jan Feb'12 Total Units 711 715 572

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Feb housing starts 915,000 unit rate

U.S. Feb building permits 925,000 unit rate

NOTES:

The department issued revisions to U.S. January building permits on Feb. 27.