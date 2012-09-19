TABLE-U.S. Aug housing starts rise 2.3 pct

Sept 19 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Aug Jul Jun Aug 12/11 Starts 2.3 -2.8 6.8 29.1 Permits -1.0 6.7 -3.1 24.5 RATES Aug Jul Jun Aug 2011 Starts 750 733 754 581 Permits 803 811 760 645 STARTS Aug Jul Jun Aug 2011 Single 535 507 531 422 Multiple 215 226 223 159 PERMITS Aug Jul Jun Aug 2011 Single 512 511 491 429 Multiple 291 300 269 216 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -12.6 76 Northeast -7.7 84 Midwest 20.7 134 Midwest 7.9 123 South 3.7 364 South 0.7 407 West -4.3 176 West -6.4 189 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Aug Jul Jun Aug'11 Starts 70 70 75 55 Permits 78 72 74 63 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Aug Jul Aug'11 Total Units 689 684 617

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Aug housing starts 765,000 unit rate

U.S. Aug building permits 796,000 unit rate

NOTES:

The department issued revisions to U.S. July building permits on Aug 16.