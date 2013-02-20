TABLE-U.S. Jan housing starts down 8.5 pct

Feb 20 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Jan Dec Nov Jan 13/12 Starts -8.5 15.7 -5.4 23.6 Permits 1.8 1.0 3.7 35.2 RATES Jan Dec Nov Jan 2012 Starts 890 973 841 720 Permits 925 909 900 684 STARTS Jan Dec Nov Jan 2012 Single 613 608 570 511 Multiple 277 365 271 209 PERMITS Jan Dec Nov Jan 2012 Single 584 573 568 452 Multiple 341 336 332 232 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -35.3 75 Northeast 10.1 109 Midwest -50.0 95 Midwest 1.4 143 South 4.1 483 South 1.1 452 West 16.7 237 West -0.5 221 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Jan Dec Nov Jan'12 Starts 59 63 62 47 Permits 66 65 67 46 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Jan Dec Jan'12 Total Units 724 683 542

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Jan housing starts 925,000 unit rate

U.S. Jan building permits 915,000 unit rate

NOTES:

The department issued revisions to U.S. December building permits on Jan. 28.