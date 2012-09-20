TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/15/12 382,000 377,750 N/A N/A
09/08/12 385,000-R 375,750-R 3,272,000 2.6
09/01/12 367,000 371,750 3,304,000-R 2.6
08/25/12 377,000 371,000 3,332,000 2.6
08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,331,000 2.6
08/11/12 369,000 364,500 3,320,000 2.6
08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000 2.6
07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Sept. 8 from 382,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 8 from 375,000
Continued Claims: Sept. 1 from 3,283,00
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said two states and one territory reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 8, the latest period for which data are available:
Louisiana 6,678
Puerto Rico 1,679
Mississippi 1,067
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said seven states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 8, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -8,163
New York -3,449
Michigan -2,115
Pennsylvania -1,624
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 375,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.300 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 327,797 SEPT 15 WEEK FROM 299,729 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,925,518 SEPT 8 WEEK FROM 2,930,825 PRIOR WEEK
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.