TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Nov 21 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

11/17/12 410,000 396,250 N/A N/A

11/10/12 451,000-R 386,750-R 3,337,000 2.6

11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000-R 2.6

10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,174,000-R 2.5

10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000 2.5

10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5

10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000 2.5

09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Nov. 10 from 439,000

Four-Week Average: Nov. 10 from 383,750

Continued Claims: Nov. 3 from 3,334,000; Oct. 27 from 3,163,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 11 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 10, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

*New York 43,956

*New Jersey 31,094

California 24,693

*Pennsylvania 7,037

*Connecticut 1,808

*Increase resulting from Hurricane Sandy

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 10, the latest period for which data are available:

Ohio -4,996

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 410,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.345 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 397,671 NOV 17 WEEK FROM 478,543 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,926,884 NOV 10 WEEK FROM 2,963,198 PRIOR WEEK

The weekly report, normally released on Thursday, was issued one day in advance due to the federal Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 22.