TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Nov 21 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
11/17/12 410,000 396,250 N/A N/A
11/10/12 451,000-R 386,750-R 3,337,000 2.6
11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000-R 2.6
10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,174,000-R 2.5
10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000 2.5
10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5
10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000 2.5
09/29/12 369,000 375,500 3,281,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Nov. 10 from 439,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 10 from 383,750
Continued Claims: Nov. 3 from 3,334,000; Oct. 27 from 3,163,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 11 states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 10, the latest
period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
*New York 43,956
*New Jersey 31,094
California 24,693
*Pennsylvania 7,037
*Connecticut 1,808
*Increase resulting from Hurricane Sandy
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 10, the latest period for
which data are available:
Ohio -4,996
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 410,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.345 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 397,671 NOV 17 WEEK FROM 478,543
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,926,884 NOV 10 WEEK FROM 2,963,198
PRIOR WEEK
The weekly report, normally released on Thursday, was issued one day in advance
due to the federal Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 22.