TABLE - U.S. Nov personal income rose 0.6 pct

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Dec 21 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug Personal Income 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.1 Wages/Salaries 0.6 -0.3 0.4 unch Disposable Income 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.1 Personal Consumption 0.4 -0.1 0.8 0.3 Durables 2.7 -1.1 2.1 1.0 Nondurables -1.0 -0.1 1.5 1.3 Services 0.5 0.1 0.3 -0.1 Saving Rate, pct 3.6 3.4 3.3 3.6
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug Personal Consumption 0.6 -0.2 0.5 unch Durables 2.9 -0.9 2.3 1.1 Nondurables 0.3 -0.3 0.4 unch Services 0.3 unch 0.2 -0.2 Disposable Income 0.8 -0.1 0.1 -0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug PCE Price Index -0.2 0.1 0.3 0.4
-0.2155 0.1229 0.3199 0.3531 Core PCE Price Index unch 0.1 unch unch
0.0394 0.1299 0.0465 0.0211 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.3 0.1 0.4 0.4 Mkt-based Core Index unch 0.1 0.1 unch
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug PCE Price Index 1.4 1.7 1.6 1.4 Core PCE Price Index 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.5 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.5 1.9 1.7 1.5 Mkt-based Core Index 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.7
Current Dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sep Aug Personal Income 13,533 13,447 13,439 13,385 Wages/Salaries 6,926 6,885 6,903 6,873 Disposable Income 12,040 11,966 11,959 11,912
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sep Aug Manufacturing 750 746 749 747 Service Industries 4,554 4,518 4,530 4,506 Government 1,204 1,204 1,205 1,204 Proprietors' Income 1,223 1,215 1,215 1,204 Farm 64 63 63 59 Nonfarm 1,160 1,152 1,152 1,144 Personal Consumption 11,258 11,217 11,223 11,137 Durables 1,258 1,226 1,240 1,214 Nondurables 2,583 2,607 2,611 2,572 Services 7,418 7,384 7,373 7,351
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sep Aug Personal Consumption 9,687 9,630 9,648 9,604 Durables 1,416 1,377 1,390 1,359 Nondurables 2,103 2,097 2,103 2,096 Services 6,207 6,188 6,190 6,178 Disposable Income 10,360 10,273 10,280 10,272
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. Nov. personal spending +0.3 pct
U.S. Nov. core pce price index +0.1 pct
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.