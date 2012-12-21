TABLE-U.S. Nov durable goods orders rose 0.7 pct

Dec 21 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept New Orders 0.7 1.1 9.1 Ex-Transportation 1.6 1.9 1.7 Ex-Defense 0.8 1.3 8.5 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 0.2 2.0 13.3 Primary Metals 2.4 2.4 3.9 Gen. Machinery 3.3 3.4 7.8 Computers/Electronics 0.1 2.2 -0.5 Computer/related 3.1 -9.5 -0.2 Communications 0.9 24.8 -6.2 Electrical/appliances 1.8 5.6 -3.8 Transp. Equip. -1.1 -0.6 29.7 Motor vehicles/parts 3.5 -0.1 -1.7 Nondefense aircraft/ parts -13.9 0.2 2642.2 Defense aircraft/ parts -12.3 -4.3 31.9 Capital goods -2.6 1.5 24.2 NonDefense cap goods -2.8 2.8 22.8 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 2.7 3.2 -0.5 Defense cap goods -0.7 -9.4 37.4 PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept Total unfilled orders 0.1 0.3 0.1 Total inventories 0.2 0.3 0.2 Total shipments 1.5 0.1 0.5 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 1.8 0.6 -0.3 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept New Orders 220.941 219.305 216.865 Ex-Transportation 153.542 151.126 148.299 Ex-Defense 210.190 208.477 205.843 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 161.431 161.167 157.989 Primary Metals 29.327 28.642 27.966 Gen. Machinery 31.984 30.968 29.936 Computers/Electronics 20.785 20.764 20.318 Computer/related 2.536 2.460 2.718 Communications 3.521 3.488 2.795 Electrical/appliances 10.153 9.970 9.445 Transp. Equip. 67.399 68.179 68.566 Motor vehicles/parts 44.194 42.685 42.746 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 12.619 14.652 14.616 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.969 5.669 5.923 Capital goods 78.368 80.495 79.328 NonDefense cap goods 70.818 72.895 70.938 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 63.604 61.925 60.013 Defense cap goods 7.550 7.600 8.390 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept Total unfilled orders 984.447 983.396 980.124 Total inventories 374.651 373.926 372.820 Total shipments 227.050 223.612 223.480 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 64.369 63.219 62.850

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Oct Sept Aug

Durable Goods 0.5 9.1 -13.1

Factory Orders 0.8 4.5 -5.1

FORECASTS:

U.S. Nov. durable goods orders +0.2 pct

U.S. Nov. durables ex-transportation -0.2 pct

U.S. Nov. nondefense cap ex-aircraft +0.3 pct

NOTES:

N/A - not available

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.