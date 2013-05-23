TABLE-U.S. April single-family home sales rise 2.3 pct

May 23 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Apr Mar Feb Apr'12 Total Units 2.3 454 444 429 352 By Region: Pct Apr Mar Feb Northeast -16.7 30 36 34 Midwest -4.8 59 62 61 South 3.0 242 235 199 West 10.8 123 111 135

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 29.0 percent from April 2012.

In 1,000s: Apr Mar Feb Actual Units Sold 45 42 34 Sales Prices: Mean 330.8 286.7 314.4 Median 271.6 250.7 266.3 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Mar Feb Jan Total Units 3.5 -6.3 15.7 Number of Months: Apr Mar Feb Supply of Homes 4.1 4.1 4.2 1,000 units: Apr Mar Feb End-Month Inventory 156 151 151

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April new home sales 425,000 units