RPT- TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

Aug 23 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
08/18/12 372,000 368,000 N/A
N/A
08/11/12 368,000-R 364,250-R 3,317,000
2.6
08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000-R
2.6
07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000
2.6
07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,280,000
2.6
07/14/12 388,000 376,000 3,291,000
2.6
07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000
2.6
06/30/12 376,000 386,250 3,314,000
2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 11 from 366,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 11 from 363,750
Continued Claims: Aug. 4 from 3,305,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state and one territory reported an
increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000
in the week ended Aug. 11, the latest
period for which data are available:
California 7,941
Puerto Rico 1,980
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said five states reported a decrease in
claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 11, the
latest period for
which data are available:
Michigan -2,324
Pennsylvania -1,879
Indiana -1,485
Illinois -1,223
Massachusetts -1,212
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 365,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.300 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 310,121 AUG 18
WEEK FROM 317,441
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,164,819 AUG 11 WEEK
FROM 3,180,011
PRIOR WEEK