TABLE-U.S. July single-family home sales rise 3.6 pct

Aug 23 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Jul'11 Total Units 3.6 372 359 350 372 382 297 By Region: Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Northeast 76.5 30 17 16 38 40 Midwest 7.7 56 52 55 48 48 South -1.6 180 183 181 189 198 West -0.9 106 107 98 97 96 Total sales of new single-family homes rose 25.3 percent from July 2011.

In 1,000s: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Actual Units Sold 34 34 33 35 36 Sales Prices: Mean 263.2 266.9 273.9 277.5 278.0 Median 224.2 229.1 232.6 237.2 237.1 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Total Units -3.5 -8.4 3.9 6.7 1.7 1.7 Number of Months: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.6 4.8 4.9 4.6 4.5 1,000 units: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) End-Month Inventory 142 143 144 143 143

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July new home sales 365,000 units