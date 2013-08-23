TABLE-U.S. July single-family home sales fall 13.4 pct

Aug 23 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of
new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent
changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev)
Jul'12
Total Units -13.4 394 455 497 439 459
369
By Region: Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev)
Northeast -5.7 33 35 32 29 27
Midwest -12.9 54 62 67 75 76
South -13.4 213 246 274 233 247
West -16.1 94 112 124 102 109
Total sales of new single-family homes rose 6.8 percent from
2012.
In 1,000s: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 35 43 48 41 43
Sales Prices:
Mean 322.7 302.2 295.0 310.7 307.4
Median 257.2 258.5 249.7 262.6 262.8
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows:
Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Apr (Prev)
Total Units 3.6 8.3 -1.6 1.3 0.7 2.3
Number of Months: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev)
Supply of Homes 5.2 4.3 3.9 4.5 4.2
1,000 units: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 171 164 161 163 159
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. July new home sales 490,000 units