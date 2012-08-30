RPT-TABLE - U.S. July personal income rose 0.3 pct

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Jul Jun May Apr Personal Income 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.4 0.1 unch Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.1 Personal Consumption 0.4 unch -0.2 0.3 Durables 0.8 0.2 -0.2 -0.4 Nondurables 0.6 -0.6 -1.3 -0.2 Services 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.6 Saving Rate, pct 4.2 4.3 4.0 3.6
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Jul Jun May Apr Personal Consumption 0.4 -0.1 unch 0.3 Durables 1.1 0.4 -0.3 -0.3 Nondurables 0.5 -0.5 -0.1 0.1 Services 0.3 unch 0.1 0.4 Disposable Income 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.1
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Jul Jun May Apr PCE Price Index unch 0.1 -0.2 unch
0.0095 0.1057 -0.1946 0.0164 Core PCE Price Index unch 0.2 0.1 0.1
0.0290 0.2016 0.1066 0.1315 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch 0.1 -0.2 unch Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Jul Jun May Apr PCE Price Index 1.3 1.5 1.5 1.9 Core PCE Price Index 1.6 1.8 1.8 1.9 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.3 1.5 1.6 2.0 Mkt-based Core Index 1.7 1.9 1.9 1.9
Current Dollars, in billions
Jul Jun May Apr Personal Income 13,448 13,406 13,360 13,322 Wages/Salaries 6,920 6,904 6,875 6,867 Disposable Income 11,963 11,923 11,885 11,855
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Jul Jun May Apr Manufacturing 732 728 723 727 Service Industries 4,564 4,554 4,532 4,518 Government 1,201 1,200 1,200 1,200 Proprietors' Income 1,205 1,199 1,199 1,193 Farm 60 57 55 53 Nonfarm 1,145 1,142 1,144 1,140 Personal Consumption 11,115 11,069 11,065 11,087 Durables 1,212 1,202 1,199 1,202 Nondurables 2,536 2,520 2,535 2,568 Services 7,367 7,347 7,331 7,318
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Jul Jun May Apr Personal Consumption 9,621 9,582 9,589 9,589 Durables 1,353 1,338 1,333 1,337 Nondurables 2,094 2,084 2,094 2,097 Services 6,200 6,183 6,184 6,179 Disposable Income 10,355 10,321 10,300 10,254
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. July personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. July personal spending +0.4 pct
U.S. July core pce price index +0.1 pct
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct