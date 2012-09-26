TABLE- U.S. Aug single-family home sales fell 0.3 pct

Sept 26 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new
single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from
prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) Aug'11
Total Units -0.3 373 374 372 361 359 292
By Region: Pct Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev)
Northeast 20.0 36 30 30 16 17
Midwest 1.8 56 55 56 49 52
South -4.9 174 183 180 185 183
West 0.9 107 106 106 111 107
Total sales of new single-family homes rose 27.7 percent from
2011.
In 1,000s: Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 31 34 34 35 34
Sales Prices:
Mean 295.3 270.6 263.2 268.7 266.9
Median 256.9 231.1 224.2 231.4 229.1
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally
adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from
prior months as follows:
Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) May (Prev)
Total Units 3.6 3.6 -2.2 -3.5 3.1 3.9
Number of Months: Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev)
Supply of Homes 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.8 4.8
1,000 units: Aug Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 141 141 142 144 143
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Aug. new home sales 380,000 units