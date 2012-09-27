TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Sept 27 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/22/12 359,000 374,000 N/A N/A
09/15/12 385,000-R 378,500-R 3,271,000 2.6
09/08/12 385,000 375,750 3,275,000-R 2.6
09/01/12 367,000 371,750 3,304,000 2.6
08/25/12 377,000 371,000 3,332,000 2.6
08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,331,000 2.6
08/11/12 369,000 364,500 3,320,000 2.6
08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Sept. 15 from 382,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 15 from 377,750
Continued Claims: Sept. 8 from 3,272,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 10 states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 15, the latest
period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California 18,522
Michigan 3,522
Florida 2,018
New York 1,969
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 15, the latest period for
which data are available:
Louisiana -4,150
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 378,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.285 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 300,661 SEPT 22 WEEK FROM 330,363
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,833,088 SEPT 15 WEEK FROM 2,927,504
PRIOR WEEK