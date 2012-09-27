TABLE-U.S. Aug durable goods orders fell 13.2 pct

Sept 27 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally
adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes
from prior months.
PERCENT CHANGES: Aug July June
New Orders -13.2 3.3 1.6
Ex-Transportation -1.6 -1.3 -2.2
Ex-Defense -12.4 4.7 -0.7
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -16.5 3.4 2.4
Primary Metals -1.7 1.8 -1.5
Gen. Machinery -4.7 -6.2 -2.5
Computers/Electronics -3.4 -0.8 -4.9
Computer/related -2.9 0.1 -5.0
Communications -7.1 -3.4 -7.1
Electrical/appliances 3.8 -2.4 -4.6
Transp. Equip. -34.9 13.1 10.8
Motor vehicles/parts -10.9 12.1 -0.7
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -101.8 51.1 32.5
Defense aircraft/
parts -8.1 -11.4 23.7
Capital goods -26.2 2.0 8.1
NonDefense cap goods -24.3 4.8 2.4
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 1.1 -5.2 -2.7
Defense cap goods -40.1 -14.7 64.3
PERCENT CHANGES: Aug July June
Total unfilled orders -1.7 0.7 0.4
Total inventories 0.6 0.8 0.3
Total shipments -3.0 1.9 unch
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft -0.9 -1.1 1.4
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Aug July June
New Orders 198.494 228.623 221.368
Ex-Transportation 146.608 148.929 150.895
Ex-Defense 189.726 216.480 206.693
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 139.363 166.979 161.449
Primary Metals 27.000 27.480 26.996
Gen. Machinery 28.165 29.567 31.514
Computers/Electronics 20.846 21.570 21.744
Computer/related 2.761 2.844 2.841
Communications 3.030 3.263 3.378
Electrical/appliances 9.909 9.547 9.778
Transp. Equip. 51.886 79.694 70.473
Motor vehicles/parts 43.760 49.140 43.851
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -.346 19.199 12.708
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.190 4.557 5.143
Capital goods 63.751 86.352 84.619
NonDefense cap goods 57.684 76.216 72.741
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 61.065 60.388 63.667
Defense cap goods 6.067 10.136 11.878
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Aug July June
Total unfilled orders 978.743 995.663 988.660
Total inventories 371.559 369.361 366.503
Total shipments 222.454 229.270 225.011
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 63.487 64.076 64.815
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
July June May
Durable Goods 4.1 1.6 1.5
Factory Orders 2.8 -0.5 0.5
FORECASTS:
U.S. Aug. durable goods orders -5.0 pct
U.S. Aug. durables ex-transportation +0.3 pct
U.S. Aug. durables ex-defense -1.2 pct
U.S. Aug. nondefense cap ex-aircraft +0.5 pct
NOTES:
N/A - not available
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.