TABLE-U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Dec 27 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
12/22/12 350,000 356,750 N/A N/A
12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000 2.5
12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5
12/01/12 371,000 408,250 3,213,000 2.5
11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,219,000 2.5
11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000 2.6
11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,359,000 2.6
11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000 2.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Dec. 15 from 361,000
Four-Week Average: Dec. 15 from 367,750
Continued Claims: Dec. 8 from 3,225,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 15, the latest
period for which data are available. They were:
Florida 5,080
Kentucky 1,009
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 10 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 15, the latest period for
which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -6,867
New Jersey -5,101
Pennsylvania -3,412
New York -2,938
Michigan -2,889
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 360,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.200 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS RISE TO 440,887 DEC 22 WEEK FROM 401,429
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS RISE TO 3,254,214 DEC 15 WEEK FROM 3,244,564
PRIOR WEEK