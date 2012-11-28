TABLE-U.S. Oct single-family home sales fell 0.3 pct

Nov 28 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new
single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from
prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Oct'11
Total Units -0.3 368 369 389 366 368 314
By Region: Pct Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev)
Northeast -32.3 21 31 35 26 30
Midwest 62.2 60 37 32 55 51
South -11.6 176 199 215 178 184
West 8.8 111 102 107 107 103
Total sales of new single-family homes rose 17.2 percent from
October 2011.
In 1,000s: Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 29 29 31 31 31
Sales Prices:
Mean 278.9 291.4 292.4 300.9 293.9
Median 237.7 248.0 242.4 254.0 250.4
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally
adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from
prior months as follows:
Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev)
Total Units 0.8 5.7 unch -1.3 1.7 3.6
Number of Months: Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev)
Supply of Homes 4.8 4.7 4.5 4.7 4.7
1,000 units: Oct Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 147 145 145 143 143
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Oct. new home sales 390,000 units