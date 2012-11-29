TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Nov 29 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

11/24/12 393,000 405,250 N/A N/A

11/17/12 416,000-R 397,750-R 3,287,000 2.6

11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,357,000-R 2.6

11/03/12 361,000 372,000 3,367,000 2.6

10/27/12 363,000 367,250 3,174,000 2.5

10/20/12 372,000 368,750 3,262,000 2.5

10/13/12 392,000 366,500 3,259,000 2.5

10/06/12 342,000 364,750 3,263,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Nov. 17 from 410,000

Four-Week Average: Nov. 17 from 396,250

Continued Claims: Nov. 10 from 3,337,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 17, the latest period for which data are available:

Florida 1,534

Michigan 1,427

Massachusetts 1,189

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said eight states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 17, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New York -30,603

California -26,337

Pennsylvania -11,451

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 390,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.323 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 357,015 NOV 24 WEEK FROM 403,556 PRIOR WEEK