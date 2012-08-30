RPT-TABLE - U.S. jobless claims unchanged in latest week

Aug 30 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

08/25/12 374,000 370,250 N/A N/A

08/18/12 374,000-R 368,750-R 3,316,000 2.6

08/11/12 369,000-R 364,500-R 3,321,000-R 2.6

08/04/12 364,000 369,250 3,313,000 2.6

07/28/12 368,000 366,250 3,336,000 2.6

07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,280,000 2.6

07/14/12 388,000 376,000 3,291,000 2.6

07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Aug. 18 from 372,000; Aug. 11 from 368,000

Four-Week Average: Aug. 18 from 368,000; Aug. 11 from 364,250

Continued Claims: Aug. 11 from 3,317,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 18, the latest period for which data are available:

Michigan 2,383

Florida 1,558

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said three states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 18, the latest period for which data are available:

California -5,549

Ohio -1,379

Oregon -1,098

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.307 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 309,923 AUG 25 WEEK FROM 311,787 PRIOR WEEK