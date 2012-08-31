TABLE-U.S. July factory orders rose 2.8 pct

Aug 31 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: July June May
New Orders 2.8 -0.5 0.5
Ex-Transportation 0.7 -2.2 unch
Ex-Defense 3.4 -1.6 0.2
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 4.3 2.4 2.2
Durables 4.1 1.6 1.5
Primary Metals 2.9 -1.5 -3.5
General Machinery -4.1 -2.5 5.0
Computers/Electronics -0.2 -4.9 -0.4
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -2.2 -4.6 1.9
Transport Equipment 14.4 10.8 3.6
NonDefense aircraft 53.9 32.5 7.6
Defense aircraft -8.5 23.7 11.1
Ships/boats -30.5 226.5 6.7
NonDurables 1.5 -2.3 -0.4
Computers and related
products 2.7 -5.0 4.5
Motor vehicles/parts 13.0 -0.7 0.2
NonDefense Cap 6.3 2.4 2.3
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -4.0 -2.7 2.3
Defense Cap -13.3 64.3 12.8
Durables Ex-Transport -0.6 -2.2 0.7
Durables NonDefense 5.6 -0.7 0.9
Unfilled-Durables 0.8 0.4 unch
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: July June May
Total 2.0 -1.2 0.3
Durables 2.5 unch 1.1
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.5 1.4 1.0
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: July June May
Total 0.5 -0.1 -0.1
Computers and related
products 1.8 -2.8 -2.8
Motor vehicles and parts 1.0 0.5 0.9
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: July June May
New Orders 478.621 465.739 467.955
Ex-Transportation 398.020 395.266 404.335
Ex-Defense 466.299 451.064 458.229
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 168.424 161.449 157.609
Durables 230.519 221.368 217.864
Primary Metals 27.780 26.996 27.402
General Machinery 30.229 31.514 32.333
Computers/Electronics 21.707 21.744 22.854
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 9.567 9.778 10.249
Transport Equipment 80.601 70.473 63.620
NonDefense aircraft 19.553 12.708 9.593
Defense aircraft 4.706 5.143 4.156
Ships/boats 2.389 3.438 1.053
NonDurables 248.102 244.371 250.091
Computers and related
products 2.918 2.841 2.992
Motor vehicles/parts 49.570 43.851 44.172
NonDefense Cap 77.307 72.741 71.016
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 61.152 63.667 65.464
Defense Cap 10.298 11.878 7.230
Durables Ex-Transport 149.918 150.895 154.244
Durables NonDefense 218.197 206.693 208.138
Unfilled-Durables 996.565 988.660 984.643
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: July June May
Total 478.838 469.382 475.187
Durables 230.736 225.011 225.096
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 64.479 64.815 63.947
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: July June May
Total 607.287 604.221 604.989
Computers and related
products 3.990 3.919 4.033
Motor vehicles and parts 24.830 24.596 24.467
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: July June
1.27 1.29
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
July June May
Factory Orders N/A -0.5 0.5
Durable Goods 4.2 1.6 1.5
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. July factory orders +1.9 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for July durable goods were issued on Aug.
24.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.