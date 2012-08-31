RPT-TABLE-U.S. July factory orders rose 2.8 pct

Aug 31 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: July June May New Orders 2.8 -0.5 0.5 Ex-Transportation 0.7 -2.2 unch Ex-Defense 3.4 -1.6 0.2 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 4.3 2.4 2.2 Durables 4.1 1.6 1.5 Primary Metals 2.9 -1.5 -3.5 General Machinery -4.1 -2.5 5.0 Computers/Electronics -0.2 -4.9 -0.4 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -2.2 -4.6 1.9 Transport Equipment 14.4 10.8 3.6

NonDefense aircraft 53.9 32.5 7.6

Defense aircraft -8.5 23.7 11.1

Ships/boats -30.5 226.5 6.7 NonDurables 1.5 -2.3 -0.4 Computers and related products 2.7 -5.0 4.5 Motor vehicles/parts 13.0 -0.7 0.2 NonDefense Cap 6.3 2.4 2.3 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -4.0 -2.7 2.3 Defense Cap -13.3 64.3 12.8 Durables Ex-Transport -0.6 -2.2 0.7 Durables NonDefense 5.6 -0.7 0.9 Unfilled-Durables 0.8 0.4 unch SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: July June May Total 2.0 -1.2 0.3 Durables 2.5 unch 1.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.5 1.4 1.0 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: July June May Total 0.5 -0.1 -0.1 Computers and related products 1.8 -2.8 -2.8 Motor vehicles and parts 1.0 0.5 0.9 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: July June May New Orders 478.621 465.739 467.955 Ex-Transportation 398.020 395.266 404.335 Ex-Defense 466.299 451.064 458.229 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 168.424 161.449 157.609 Durables 230.519 221.368 217.864 Primary Metals 27.780 26.996 27.402 General Machinery 30.229 31.514 32.333 Computers/Electronics 21.707 21.744 22.854 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 9.567 9.778 10.249 Transport Equipment 80.601 70.473 63.620

NonDefense aircraft 19.553 12.708 9.593

Defense aircraft 4.706 5.143 4.156

Ships/boats 2.389 3.438 1.053 NonDurables 248.102 244.371 250.091 Computers and related products 2.918 2.841 2.992 Motor vehicles/parts 49.570 43.851 44.172 NonDefense Cap 77.307 72.741 71.016 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 61.152 63.667 65.464 Defense Cap 10.298 11.878 7.230 Durables Ex-Transport 149.918 150.895 154.244 Durables NonDefense 218.197 206.693 208.138 Unfilled-Durables 996.565 988.660 984.643 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: July June May Total 478.838 469.382 475.187 Durables 230.736 225.011 225.096 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 64.479 64.815 63.947 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: July June May Total 607.287 604.221 604.989 Computers and related products 3.990 3.919 4.033 Motor vehicles and parts 24.830 24.596 24.467 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: July June

1.27 1.29

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

July June May

Factory Orders N/A -0.5 0.5

Durable Goods 4.2 1.6 1.5

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July factory orders +1.9 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for July durable goods were issued on Aug. 24.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.