版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 29日 星期二 17:49 BJT

India's Piramal, IDFC project equity, SNC-Lavalin in infra tie-up

NEW DELHI Nov 29 India's Ashok Piramal Group, IDFC Project Equity Fund and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , Canada's biggest engineering group and one of the world's largest, on Tuesday agreed to jointly develop road and highway projects in a public-private partnership.

Piramal Roads Infrastructure will own 51 percent equity in the partnership, India Infrastructure Fund (IIF), managed by IDFC Project equity, will hold 39 percent stake, while SNC-Lavalin will own the remainder, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐