India's Piramal, IDFC project equity, SNC-Lavalin in infra tie-up

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Nov 29 India's Ashok Piramal Group, IDFC Project Equity Fund and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , Canada's biggest engineering group and one of the world's largest, on Tuesday agreed to jointly develop road and highway projects in a public-private partnership.
Piramal Roads Infrastructure will own 51 percent equity in the partnership, India Infrastructure Fund (IIF), managed by IDFC Project equity, will hold 39 percent stake, while SNC-Lavalin will own the remainder, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.