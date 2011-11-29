India's Piramal, IDFC project equity, SNC-Lavalin in infra tie-up

NEW DELHI Nov 29 India's Ashok Piramal Group, IDFC Project Equity Fund and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , Canada's biggest engineering group and one of the world's largest, on Tuesday agreed to jointly develop road and highway projects in a public-private partnership.

Piramal Roads Infrastructure will own 51 percent equity in the partnership, India Infrastructure Fund (IIF), managed by IDFC Project equity, will hold 39 percent stake, while SNC-Lavalin will own the remainder, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)